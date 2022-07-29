Team Guyana shows up, show out for Commonwealth opener

A magnificent display of history and culture was chronicled in the opening ceremony of the 22nd Commonwealth Games, during which Guyana’s 32-member contingent proudly showcased the Golden Arrowhead.

The opening ceremony was hosted in front of a massive crowd at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham, England.

Though the Head of the Commonwealth, Queen Elizabeth II, could not be at Thursday evening’s opening ceremony, her anticipated message was read by her son, Prince Charles.

“On October 7th last year, this specially created Baton left Buckingham Palace to travel across the Commonwealth.

“Over the past 294 days, it has carried not only my message to you, but also the shared hopes and dreams of each nation and territory through which it passed as it made its way to Birmingham.

“Over the years, the coming together of so many for the ‘Friendly Games’ has created memorable shared experiences, established longstanding relationships, and even created some friendly rivalries!

“But above all, they remind us of our connection with one another, wherever we may be in the world, as part of the Commonwealth family of nations,” the Queen’s message said, as it went on to charge athletes to make the most of the games.

For the Parade of Nations, Guyana’s athletes, coaches and other officials donned black and white suits, decorated with the National colours. They also sported Golden Arrowhead face masks and the flag itself.

Guyana’s flag-bearers for the Opening Ceremony were 400M specialist Aaliyah Abrams and boxer Keevin Allicock. (This story was first published in the Guyana Times)