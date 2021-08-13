Taxi driver stabbed over alleged love affair with suspect’s wife

A 36-year-old hire car driver was on Thursday stabbed about his body after he was accused of having an affair with the suspect’s wife.

The incident occurred at around 23:30hrs at Port Mourant, Corentyne, Berbice while the victim and a friend where consuming alcohol.

Police said as the victim and his friend were about to depart, the suspect approached and accused the man of having an affair with his wife.

The suspect then pulled an unidentifiable object from his waist and dealt the victim several stabs about his body before running away.

The victim was taken to the Port Mourant Public Hospital and was later transferred to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital where he was admitted patient in stable condition.

Police said attempts made to arrest the suspect have so far proven futile.