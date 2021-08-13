Guyana receives more AstraZeneca, second dose Sputnik V vaccines

Guyana today received 57,600 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccines from the COVAX facility.

The shipment arrived at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport onboard an Amerijet flight.

Additionally, 5,000 doses of the second dose Sputnik V vaccines arrived on the flight.

Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony along with other officials were at the airport to receive the vaccines.

This is the third batch of AstraZeneca vaccines to Guyana, that was acquired through the COVAX facility. This brings the total number of vaccines donated to Guyana through the COVAX distribution to 165,600.

The Ministry of Health is expected to soon announce which group of persons will be eligible for the second dose Sputnik V vaccines and when the rollout of these jabs will begin.