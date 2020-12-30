Taxi driver held at gunpoint as bandits steal car with passenger inside

A 34-year-old taxi driver of Lamaha Springs, North Ruimveldt, Georgetown was last evening robbed of his motorcar along the Good Success, East Bank Demerara (EBD) Public Road.

Kevin Hope was robbed of motorcar HC8929 valued $3.4M, a Samsung cellphone valued $48,000, a jumper kit valued $15,000, a radio set valued $50,000, and some $2,000 in cash at around 20:30hrs.

Reports are that a man hired a taxi from a hotel in Georgetown to head to Good Success, EBD.

Upon arrival there, the taxi driver said two men approached, one of whom was armed with a gun. The taxi driver was struck to his head with the weapon; the bandit also discharged a round in the air.

The perpetrators then ordered the taxi driver to exit the car, which he did. The bandits then boarded the vehicle, and drove off with the passenger who was still inside the car.

No one was injured during the incident and an investigation is ongoing.