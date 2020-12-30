Transmission line ruptured in Central Georgetown – GWI

Customers of Central Georgetown are currently experiencing a disruption to their water supply due to a ruptured 16 inch transmission line on Church Street, Georgetown.

Those affected are customers within the boundaries of Sheriff Street to the Demerara River and Industrial Site, Ruimveldt.

Chief Executive Officer of the Guyana Water Inc., Mr. Shaik Baksh on Wednesday afternoon visited the site to assess the damages as well as the works being done by GWI staff to effect repairs.

The estimated completion time for the repairs is 12:00 midnight.

GWI says it regrets any inconvenience caused to its valued customers of Central Georgetown.