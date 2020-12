The number of active Covid-19 cases now stands at 346. Of this amount, 340 are in home isolation, one in institutional isolation, and five in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The total cases recorded to date is 6319, after 18 new cases were detected in the last 24-hour.

The death toll remains at 164 while the recoveries are 5809. Meanwhile, the number of persons in quarantine is 26.