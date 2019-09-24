Taxi driver charged for rape of 12-year-old girl

A driver attached to a city taxi service who allegedly rape a 12-year-old girl at a hotel in Diamond, East Bank Demerara was earlier today arraigned for the crime when he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

Thirty-two-year-old, Neville Thomas of North Ruimvedlt, Georgetown stood before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan and was not required to plead to the indictable charge.

Police stated that between April 1 and 30, 2019, at Diamond, East Bank Demerara, he engaged in sexual penetration with a 12-year-old child.

According to information received, the defendant and victim are known to each, since he was hired to transport her to and from school.

It was reported that on the day in question, the accused picked up the child from school and took her to a hotel in Diamond, EBD where he had sexual intercourse with her.

However, after the crime was committed, the girl complained to her parents and a report was made to the Police. He was subsequently arrested and charged.

He is expected to make his next court appearance on October 4.