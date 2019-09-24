Roger Khan released from Police custody

Shaheed “Roger” Khan who returned to Guyana on Friday evening last from the United States and immediately taken into Police custody for questioning in connection with two murders was moments ago released after the 72-hour detention period would come to an end.

Speaking with Inews on Tuesday, Glen Hanoman, the attorney representing Khan related that his client will have to report to CID Headquarters as so instructed by the Police.

Immediately upon his return, he taken into custody and grilled for the murder of African rights activist, Ronald Waddell and former boxing coach, Donald Allison.

Waddell was gunned down in his car outside his seaside Subryanville, Georgetown home in January 10, 2006. A US informant, Selwyn Vaughn, had testified in a US court saying that he had been a member of an alleged death squad that had been headed by Khan, and he had known that the drug trafficker had ordered the hit on Waddell.

In addition, Allison was shot dead outside the Ricola Boxing Gym in Agricola on the East Bank of Demerara, on September 8, 2005 because he had been believed to have been supporting heavily-armed gunmen in Buxton.

Khan was sentenced in 2009 after he pleaded guilty to arms trafficking, drug trafficking, conspiracy and witness tampering. He was nabbed in neighbouring Suriname back in June 2006 after fleeing Guyana.

After serving his sentence, he released from prison on July 8, 2019, placed in the custody of ICE, and was being held at the Krome Detention Facility in Miami before his deportation.