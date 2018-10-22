Taxi driver carjacked, robbed of valuables by 3 passengers

A taxi driver was on Monday robbed of his vehicle and valuables by three passengers who hired him on Vlissengen Road in Kitty, Georgetown.

The taxi driver, Dustin Greaves, 40, who resides at La Parfaite-Harmonie, West Bank Demerara (WBD) told investigators that the men around 01:30h hired him for a drop somewhere in Kitty, but then told him afterwards to proceed on the East Coast instead.

He noted that he proceeded along the East Coast Railway Embankment and while heading in the vicinity of Ogle Airport road, the suspect in the backseat behind him choked him while the other in the front dealt him several punches about the body, while demanding valuables.

Further, Greaves explained that the other suspect in the back seat took out a knife and dealt him several cuts about the body.

The bandits then relieved the taxi driver of his cellphone, valued at $60,000 and $15,000 in cash before throwing him out of his vehicle PWW 6930, which they then used to make good their escape.

Greaves was taken to Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he was treated and sent away.

This publication was informed that a report of the crime was made to the police who are currently investigating same.