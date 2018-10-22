“Not my parcel”- man allegedly caught with ganja tells court

A 25-year-old man who was arrested during a sting operation carried out by ranks of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) for the possession of narcotics on Monday made his first court appearance to answer to the charge.

Marlon Belle of Guyhoc Park, Georgetown is accused of having 46 grams of cannabis in his possession for the purpose of trafficking while he was in the vicinity of Plum Park, Sophia on October, 15.

To these allegations the father of two pleaded not guilty when the charge was read to him by Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman.

However, the prosecution is contending that on the day in question ranks went to the Black and White Bridge in Sophia where they observed several males liming and carried out a search.

It was during that search that the ranks unearthed seed, leaves and stems suspected to be cannabis which was concealed in a blue bag that Belle allegedly had in his possession.

The marijuana was then weighed and amounted to the aforementioned amount and the construction worker was taken into custody.

Meanwhile, in an effort to defend himself, Belle told the court that “it was not my parcel”. He further explained that it was after the police carried out the search that the parcel was found on the ground.

Moreover, he said that “I was the only target among the other men, nobody else aint get lock up, so after they put me to lay down on the ground I get confused and then they see de bag drop from somebody else on me”.

The court was also informed by the unrepresented accused that he was detained beyond 72 hours.

Police prosecutor Quinn Harris informed the court that there were no special reasons for bail to be granted.

Magistrate Latchman then remanded the man to prison until October, 30 for fixture.