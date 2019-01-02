UPDATE: Suspect in fatal stabbing of GDF rank turns self in

The suspect implicated in the murder of Guyana Defense Force (GDF) Lieutenant, 26-year-old Mark Bagot of Philippe Village, Corentyne Berbice on Sunday last and was being sought by Police, has turned himself in on Wednesday.

This publication understands that the man was also accompanied by his lawyer.

The suspect known only as “Son” escaped after reportedly stabbing the man to his left chest following an argument over Guinness.

INews understands that the suspect and Bagot along with another friend were all imbibing at a bar when an argument ensued over the purchasing of Guinness by the victim.

At around 20:45h, the argument escalated and resulted in a scuffle between the two when “Son” allegedly whipped out a knife and dealt Bagot the fatal stab wound.

Bagot who reportedly had taken up a bar stool to defend himself, fell to the ground but was quickly picked up and rushed to the Port Mourant Hospital but was subsequently transferred to the New Amsterdam Hospital where he died while receiving treatment.

The suspect then quickly escaped the scene of the crime and could not be found since.

Investigations are ongoing.