Autopsy finds Essequibo labourer’s heart was punctured; suspect arrested

A post mortem examination (PME) conducted on the body of 23-year-old Kevin Betancourt, who met his demise Old Year’s Night, died as a result of a punctured heart.

Betancourt of Vilvoorden, Essequibo Coast succumbed on Monday night after he was attacked and stabbed twice by an intoxicated man.

Reports revealed that the victim ventured into the premises of the suspect in search of an unknown person. However, while making enquires, he was asked by the suspect to leave.

This resulted in a physical confrontation and the suspect allegedly whipped out a knife and wounded the victim to his neck and chest.

The victim was rushed to the Suddie Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The suspect, a 20-year-old resident of Pomona Housing Scheme, Essequibo Coast, has since been taken into Police custody.