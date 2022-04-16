Suspect escapes after shooting duo at Sophia

A 27-year-old labourer of North Sophia, Greater Georgetown and his cousin, a 29-year-old businessman also of North Sophia, are currently nursing gunshot injuries about their bodies following a shooting incident in the community.

Injured are Yardan Jacobs who was shot to his abdomen; and Steve Bacchus, who received a gunshot wound to his lower back.

Reports are that Jacobs was at the Tanary area hanging out with some friends when he got into an argument with an individual.

Bacchus subsequently intervened, causing the suspect to whip out a firearm and discharge several rounds in the direction of the duo.

The suspect then fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Police ranks on patrol duty responded and took Jacobs to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he was admitted a patient. His condition is listed as stable.

Bacchus was taken to the hospital by public-spirited citizens where he also was admitted and his condition is listed as stable.

Investigations are ongoing.