Venezuelan teen wanted for killing wife’s friend

Police are on the hunt for a 19-year-old Venezuelan national who reportedly killed his wife’s friend on Friday.

Dead is Felipe Galaviz, also a Venezuelan national of Port Kaituma, North West District.

Reports are that the suspect arrived home where he discovered his wife and the man consuming alcohol together.

An argument then ensued among them which led to a confrontation and the victim was subsequently stabbed to his neck and shoulder by the suspect.

Galaviz was rushed to the Port Kaituma Hospital where he was treated but succumbed to his injuries.

Five persons, inclusive of the wife, are in custody, assisting with the ongoing investigations.

Police are currently looking for the teen suspect who fled the scene.