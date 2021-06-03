Supermarket owners beaten after accusing ‘customers’ of shoplifting

A Chinese couple who operates a supermarket at Amelia’s Ward, Linden, Region Ten (Upper Demerara-Berbice) was last evening beaten after they accused two customers of shoplifting.

In a statement issued by the Guyana Police Force, it was explained that two men entered the supermarket at around 19:30hrs.

Police said the Chinese couple alleged that the duo attempted to shoplift some items and as such, they were confronted by the business owners.

A heated argument ensued which resulted in a scuffle among them, during which one of the ‘customers’ armed himself with an iron pipe and lashed the Chinese man to his head.

The suspect then boarded a motorcycle and made his good escape while his colleague escaped by foot.

Both victims were rushed to the McKenzie Public Hospital where they received medical treatment.

Investigations are ongoing.

