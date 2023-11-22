Successful laparoscopy workshop empowers obstetrics & gynecology professionals

The Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) hosted a Fundamentals in Laparoscopy Workshop held on November 19 and 20, 2023. This workshop, sponsored by MEDTRONIC and KD Enterprise, aimed to elevate the skills of Obstetrics and Gynecology (OBGYN) specialists and trainees, building on the momentum of the impactful CASES Conference in October 2023.

With dual objectives, the workshop first focused on refining the proficiency of OBGYN specialists, trainees, and medical support staff in common gynecological laparoscopic techniques. The comprehensive training included didactic lectures covering essential laparoscopy principles and addressing preoperative, intraoperative, and postoperative complications. Complementing theoretical knowledge, simulation models and trainers were employed to hone laparoscopic skills, further enhanced by hands-on experiences in the operating theatre.

Additionally, the workshop aimed to empower participants to become mentors for junior OBGYN trainees. The training unfolded at the GPHC OBGYN/Peds Training Room, featuring esteemed trainers, including Dr. Vishwal Bahall, Gyne-Oncologist from San Fernando General Hospital, Trinidad and Tobago; Dr. Yuan Wang, OBGYN Consultant from the 19th Chinese Medical Brigade – GPHC; Dr. Natasha France, OBGYN Consultant at GPHC; Dr. Shivani Samlall, Senior Registrar, OBGYN, GPHC; and Nichelle Sookdeo from Medtronic.

A diverse cohort of 16 participants, representing GPHC, New Amsterdam Regional Hospital, Linden Hospital, and West Demerara Regional Hospital, enriched the workshop. The healthcare providers included OB/GYN Specialists, Residents, Midwives, Registered Nurses, and Scrub Technicians.

Beyond theoretical realms, Day 2 of the workshop was dedicated to practical applications in the operating theatre. The successful execution of two Total Laparoscopic Hysterectomy (TLH) procedures in the Gynaecology Operating Theatre heightened the hands-on experience for all participants.

The Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at GPHC said it remains steadfast in its commitment to advancing medical education and professional development. By fostering a culture of continuous learning, the department ensures the highest standards of care for women’s health in Guyana. This workshop stands as a testament to their dedication and contribution to the growth of OBGYN expertise in the medical community.

