Strip club owner charged for human trafficking

Popular business owner and known character to the police, Freeman Fordyce once again found himself in hot water, after he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts on Monday to face charges alleging that he trafficked two female foreign nationals.

Fordyce, owner of the Diamond Strip Club, stood before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan and denied the two charges which stated that between September and November of 2018 he transported and harboured the two Venezuelan women for sexual exploitation.

The 41-year-old defendant of Nandy Park, East Bank Demerara was represented by Attorney-at-law Nigel Hughes who made an application for bail, but was unsuccessful.

Police Prosecutor Neville Jeffers objected to bail being granted, as he informed the court that Fordyce poses a flight risk, since he stated that the defendant has not been reporting to the Police station after being released on bail for gun possession charge.

Police reports indicate, that the victims were arrested during a Police roadblock on November 3, 2018, and were escorted to the Criminal Investigation Department after they failed to provide their identification cards to police ranks.

While in Police custody, the women claimed that during September of 2018, they were seeking employment when an employee of Fordyce offered them a job, to work as prostitutes at the night Club.

The victims’ passports were allegedly ceased by the defendant, who told them that the documents would be returned when they repaid they’re travel expenses.

Chief Magistrate after summing up the matter, upheld the prosecution’s submission and remanded Fordyce to prison until May 8, 2019.

Only recently, Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty handed down a four-year suspended sentence to the defendant after he was convicted on charges of gun and ammunition possession.

In addition, Fordyce is on trial for allegedly assaulting and resisting arrest from police officer.