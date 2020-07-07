Street protests at this “sensitive time” could descend into disorderly and violent behaviour – PSC

Ahead of the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) ruling on Wednesday, the Private Sector Commission (PSC) has called on political parties and citizens to continue to “respect the rule of law and the basic fundamentals of the democratic process”.

Following is the full statement from the PSC

The Private Sector Commission (PSC) in the strongest possible terms reaffirms it demand for all political stakeholders and indeed all citizens to continue to respect the rule of law and the basic fundamentals of the democratic process.

The Private Sector Commission has observed that supporters of the governing coalition, APNU/AFC, have mounted active street protest in select areas of the country specifically seeking to influence the matter before the Caribbean Court of Justine (CCJ) with regards to the General & Regional Elections held on March 2, 2020.

We believe it is unfortunate that any one of the political parties currently represented in the case before the CCJ should attempt to prejudice the ruling of our Apex Court in the matter before it, we however recognize the rights and freedom of peaceful and orderly protest but we wish to emphasize that political street protest at this particularly sensitive time by one political party can rapidly invite counter protest from their opponents with real potential for these protest to descend into disorderly and possibly violent behaviour.

The PSC is pleased therefore to note and wishes to strongly endorse the statement issued by the Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC) urging “responsible behaviour as the nation awaits the final declaration of the March 2 general and regional elections”.

The PSC further wishes to add its voice to the call by the ERC “for all Leaders and Stakeholder Groups to act in a much needed responsible manner and to ensure those whom they influence do likewise”.

The PSC also calls upon the Commissioner of Police to ensure that the rule of law is respected and firmly applied and enforced without favour against any attempt to promote, incite, or participate in public disorder or violence of any kind.