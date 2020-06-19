Stranded Guyanese in Caribbean set to return today

The next repatriation flight, Caribbean Airlines flight BW 3461, is scheduled for today (Friday), and will be bringing home Guyanese stranded in the Caribbean.

Inews was told that that the flight will depart Piarco International Airport in the Republic of Trinidad & Tobago and travel to Barbados, before heading to Guyana.

On Tuesday, 48 Guyanese returned home from the United States of America after being stranded in that country for more than four months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Another 168 Guyanese were two Wednesdays ago brought home on an Eastern Airlines flight – the third such repatriation flight.

The two previous flights had departed from Miami International Airport, whereas this Wednesday flight had departed from the JFK Airport in New York.

The National COVID-19 Task Force has approved the controlled re-entry of approximately 300 Guyanese through the nation’s international airports, provided they followed a series of strict guidelines, including securing a negative COVID-19 test before travelling to Guyana, and agreeing to self-quarantine on arrival here.