‘Stalker’ arraigned with murder of Sophia woman

Forty-nine-year-old Raymond Oselmo also called Raymond Ali and “Godie Man” was earlier arraigned with the murder of Nadina Kalamadeen who was stabbed to death on Wednesday evening close to her North Sophia, Greater Georgetown home.

The accused, a port knocker of North Ruimveldt, Georgetown was not required to plead to the indictable charge which stated that on February 27, at North Sophia, Greater Georgetown, he murdered Kalamadeen.

He made his appearance before Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court and was remanded to prison until March 18.

The 35-year-old woman was stabbed several times to the back by the suspect after she had refused to take on his advances while walking along First Street, North Sophia.

It was reported that Kalamadeen was walking along the roadway in close proximity to her home when the suspect appeared and made several amorous advances towards her.

After the woman refused to accept his advances, he reportedly whipped out a knife and dealt her several stabs to the back.

The injured woman was picked up and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

The suspect attempted to run away, but an alarm was raised and he was apprehended by persons in the neighbourhood, who later handed him over to the Police.

He was reportedly given a sound beating by residents after he had killed the mother of five. He was later discharged from the hospital and slapped with the murder charge.