Stakeholders laud appointment of new GECOM Chair  

Stakeholders are commending President David Granger and Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo over Friday’s appointment of a new Chairperson for the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) after weeks of discussions.

President Granger on Friday selected retired Justice Claudette Singh as the new Chairperson of GECOM after the Opposition Leader submitted a final list of six nominees when the formal process was activated.

This move was lauded by the Private Sector Commission (PSC), which in a statement today (Saturday, July 27, 2019) congratulated the two political leaders for the decision to make the appointment.

The umbrella body, which has been calling for such a move, among other things, also offer its “full and unqualified support”.

Meanwhile following the announcement on Friday afternoon, members of the western diplomatic community here in Guyana also commended the move.

In a post on its Facebook page, the US Embassy said, “We commend Guyana’s leadership for agreement on an Elections Commission Chairperson, in compliance with the Caribbean Court of Justice ruling. We encourage continued collaboration toward free and fair elections”.

Meanwhile, British High Commissioner, Greg Quinn, said in a tweet on Friday, “I welcome this extremely positive development. I look forward to meeting the new GECOM Chair. All relevant actors are to be congratulated on this agreement”.

Adding to the commentary, Canadian High Commissioner to Guyana Lilian Chatterjee also tweeted that the selection of a new GECOM Head is, “Progress for the citizens of Guyana”.

It is believed that the much anticipated appointment of a new GECOM, will pave the way now for the hosting of early elections.

The CCJ ruled on June 18, last that the December 21, 2018, passage of the No-Confidence Motion was valid, triggering General and Regional Elections within three months.