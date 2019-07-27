AG examining Opposition demands for govt to resign, dissolve Parliament

In response to a letter Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo had sent last weekend, demanding that President David Granger and his Cabinet resign and that parliament be dissolved, the Head of State has finally responded by saying that his Attorney General is examining the requests.

This was revealed in a letter, dated July 26, written and signed by President Granger and addressed to the Opposition Leader.

In the letter, the President acknowledges Jagdeo’s demands for the resignation of cabinet, the dissolution of parliament and the naming of an election date. However, he states in the letter that these requests are being examined by Attorney General Basil Williams.

The Head of State noted that they are being examined in light of the constitutional provisions and the recent Caribbean Court of Justice rulings.

Article 106 of the constitution states that President and Cabinet must resign after the passage of a No-Confidence Motion. It also states that elections must be called within three months.

A No-Confidence Motion was passed against the government in December of last year. However, elections were not held in March as was constitutionally mandated and there was no resignation.

Instead, the Coalition Government went to court, arguing that the motion was not validly passed. However, the CCJ validated the No-Confidence Motion last month.

Jagdeo wrote the President on July 20, demanding that Government comply with Article 106 (6) and (7).