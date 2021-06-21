Spike in Covid cases observed in Regions 9 & 10

Health authorities have observed a spike in Covid-19 cases in Regions Nine (Upper Takutu-Essequibo) and Ten (Upper Demerara-Berbice) over the past two weeks, according to subject Minister Dr Frank Anthony.

In addition to increased cases, Dr Anthony says there has also been an increase in the number of persons becoming hospitalised as a result of the virus.

He made the disclosures during today’s Covid-19 update.

In Region Nine, increased cases have been detected in Sand Creek, St Ignatius, and Lethem. The Health Minister did not disclose which specific areas in Region Ten are experiencing rising Covid cases.

However, he noted that authorities continue to monitor the situation in these and other areas.

To date, a total of 227,690 persons have received a first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine – representing 46.8% of the population.

A total of 98,635 persons or 20.3% of the population is fully inoculated.