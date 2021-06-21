Teen steals car, then crashes it in trench

A 19-year-old lad is now in police custody after he was caught with a stolen car which he crashed into a trench at Cherry Field, La Bonne Intention (LBI), East Coast Demerara (ECD).

The incident occurred during the wee hours of today.

The car owner, Annand Gaj said he was at home when he heard his car engine started. He raised an alarm and neighbours rendered assistance.

They gave chase and apprehended the suspect who was stuck in a trench with the car PKK 543.

When handed over to the police, the suspect was seen with injuries to his head. He is hospitalised under police guard in a stable condition.