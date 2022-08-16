Specialist Math Teachers being created to improve student learning 

Over the next four days, 30 teachers from across Region Four will be engaged in a Specialist Mathematics Teacher Training programme.

The programme aims to prepare primary school teachers to serve as Specialist

Mathematics Teachers of the Number and Operations Strand of Grades One to Four

curriculum and develop a repository of resources for them to utilize when planning their

sessions.

The programme is being hosted in NCERD’s auditorium and is a collaboration

with the Government of Canada through the Canada Caricom Expert Employment

Programme (CCEP).

During brief remarks, Director of NCERD, Ms Quenita Walrond-Lewis said that the

programme plays a significant part in the rollout of the renewed curriculum. She

explained that while the new Mathematics curriculum is guided by international best

practices, it is contextually prepared for Guyana.

“We are not plucking and transplanting. We are assessing what is good what is quality,

and what is best for our indigenous setting because that is the only way that these

initiatives work. When we take the best that we can find around them and adapt for our

context.”

She added that also aligns with the education sector plan to create citizens who are

critical thinkers, problem solvers, and who are future stewards of this nation.

“So, we are excited because we get to do a new thing in primary mathematics education

where we bring learning back to the hearts of children, back to play, back to pedagogy

that requires us to be curious, experimental, ask questions and seek answers in ways

that are endemic to the ways that children learn naturally which is through

manipulation and experimenting implementation.”

Chief Education Officer, Dr Marcel Huston deemed the programme as transformative

for primary education and urged the participants to view the sessions as such.

“When we look at our strategic plan 2021-2025 Vision 2030, you will see that

Mathematics is central to what we need to do in terms of reforming the school system

for better results.”

High Commissioner of Canada to Guyana, His Excellency Mark Berman highlighted this

is the first in-person technical assistance initiative through CCEP being carried out in

Guyana. He further expressed that this will be the first in many areas of expertise

Canada can bring to Guyana to work with professionals in several sectors.