91 new COVID-19 cases recorded

Another 91 persons have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health.

This now takes active cases in the country to 480 including one patient in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit and the remaining persons in isolation, that is, 466 in home isolation and the remaining 13 persons in institutional isolation.

Guyana’s COVID-19 death toll remains at 1275, while some 68,806 persons have since recovered from the life-threatening virus in the country.