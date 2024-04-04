“Speak, don’t be afraid of management” – President Ali tells sugar workers

President Dr Irfaan Ali has promised a better package for sugar workers, but this will be realised with higher production.

This was disclosed when the Head of State met with workers at Blairmont Sugar Estate, where he reiterated that there was a need to boost production. He pointed out that the Government has been investing in mechanising the industry.

The visit to the estate on Wednesday was part of an approach to find ways to revitalise the industry.

Ali said he wanted to listen to the workers and hear their concerns. He told them to speak freely and not be afraid of management.

“It is going to get better, because we are investing in GuySuCo in the fields to bring back up the production,” the President told the workers.

“I don’t want to be in an office and hear from the management or from the Board. I want to come and hear from you all myself.”

Among some of the challenges facing GuySuCo is the fact that many of the cane lands are underutilised, as there are not enough canes in the system.

Also of concern was the fact that workers are not getting the incentives that they are accustomed to getting. At Blairmont, workers are being offered reduced working hours resulting in less pay. Workers there are being offered three-day and four-day work per week.

This year GuySuCo hoping to cultivate 5000 hectares of cane for the second crop.

President Ali said that if this target could be achieved, then all factories would be operating at their optimum.

“There will be enough cane in the system,” he told the workers.

“Then next year, it will get better because we will have 5000 hectares of land prepared for the second crop next year. For the first crop next year, we will have 20,000 hectares of cane ready. We are ramping up production and putting a lot of money into capital expenditure.”

According to Ali, the Agriculture Ministry is seeking higher-yielding varieties of canes to cultivate locally.

With GuySuCo projected to produce 140,000 tonnes next year, the corporation is aiming for 100,000 tonnes this year. Last year, GuySuCo failed to reach 70,000 tonnes of sugar.

Ali noted that the harsh weather conditions this year have negatively impacted the industry. He said his visit to both factory and field workers was because what lies ahead will have a direct impact on GuySuCo’s pay structure and the livelihood of sugar workers.

Following his interaction with field and factory workers, a team will be returning to do an assessment based on the recommendations and concerns of the workers. Following that a meeting will be held with the Government, GuySuCo, and the workers’ union before concrete decisions are taken.

