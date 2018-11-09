South Korea opens Consulate in Guyana

In commemoration of 50 years of diplomatic relations with Guyana, the Republic of Korea has established a consulate here which was commissioned last evening at Thirst Park, Georgetown.

Executive Member of the Private Sector Commission, Ramesh Dookhoo who was appointed Honorary Consul, told the gathering of the journey that led to his appointment and the commissioning of the Consulate in Georgetown.

He also spoke of the many markets in the Asian country which Guyana will be able to benefit from.

“There is much opportunity for collaboration especially in areas of engineering, technology, industrialization and niche markets for Guyanese products in the South Korean market” Dookhoo said.

Meanwhile, the Korean Ambassador to Guyana, who is based in neighbouring Venezuela, noted how pleased he is to see a consulate being set up here.

The Ambassador said he looks forward to the new consul boosting bilateral relations between the countries.

On the other hand, acting Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister, Carl Greenidge spoke of the benefits of the consulate.

He added that he is expectant that the consul will be able to deliver for the benefit of both countries.

The new consulate is housed in Queenstown, Georgetown.

The South Korean consulate is one of 36 foreign representations in Guyana.