Sophia man wanted for attempted murder of Berbice mother of 3

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) has issued a wanted bullet for Julian Arthur, who is wanted in relation to the attempted murder of Devilin Garraway.

Garraway, a 28-year-old mother of three, was on Wednesday shot to her head by Arthur, who is her boyfriend.

The incident occurred at Garraway’s home at Number 30 Village, West Coast Berbice, Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice). The woman is said to be in a critical condition.

Arthur’s last known address is Sophia, Greater Georgetown.

Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest Julian Arthur is asked to contact the police on telephone numbers 333-2151, 333-5564, 333-3876, 226-6978, 225-8196, 226-2870, 226-7065, 227-1149, 226-7065, 911 or the nearest police station.