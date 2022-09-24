Sophia man nabbed with gun, ammo at Gold Finger Backdam

Police in Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) have arrested a man after he was found in possession of a firearm and matching ammunition on Thursday at Gold Finger Backdam.

The suspect has been identified as Akeem Daniels, a 27-year-old mason of ‘B’ Field Sophia, Georgetown.

Reports are that a 28-year-old Security Guard employed by Baksh Diamond Enterprise and who is presently working with ‘Miss Danna’ at Gold Finger Backdam reported that he was asleep in his apartment at Miss Danna’s shop when he heard several loud explosions suspected to be gun shots.

As a result, himself and six other security guards went out on the landing to see what was going on and he saw Daniels with a firearm in his hand.

The security guard mentioned that he and the other securities surrounded the suspect and identified themselves as Supernumerary Constables.

They then took possession of the black .32 pistol and conducted a further search on Akeem Daniels and found two .32 ammunition in his pants crutch.

Daniels was asked if he is a licence firearm holder but was reluctant in supplying any information.

Hence, a report was made at the Bartica Police Station and the following day, the security guards took Daniels, who they held overnight, and handed him over into police custody along with the weapon and ammunition.

The firearm and Ammunition were marked, photographed and sealed after which it was lodged with the station sergeant. Statement was obtained from Winrock Joseph.

Daniels was interviewed under caution and he admitted that the firearm is his own and he has same for his protection, the police said.

He is presently in custody assisting with the investigation and pending charges.