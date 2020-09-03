Sophia cyclist killed in accident

A 52-year-old man has succumbed to injuries he received after he was struck down by an alleged speeding motorcar.

Joseph Semple, of Section ‘C’ Sophia, Greater Georgetown was riding his bicycle along Dennis Street when he was struck down by motorcar PXX 5407 which was driven by a 30-year-old resident of Pattensen, Greater Georgetown.

The incident occurred at around 18:30hrs on Tuesday.

Police explained that the car was proceeding west along the southern side of the road allegedly at a fast rate of speed, while the pedal cyclist was proceeding west along the northern side of the road; and in the vicinity of Black and White Access Road, the pedal cyclist rode across from the northern side to the southern side and ended up into the path of the motorcar.

As a result, the front right side bumper of the car collided with the left side portion of the pedal cycle; the cyclist and his cycle was flung some distance away.

The man was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation in a semi-conscious state and admitted to the intensive care unit.

However, at around 16:50hrs on Wednesday, he succumbed to his injuries.