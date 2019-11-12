‘Sonna Boy’ wanted for murder

Terrence Pitt ‘aka’ “Sonna Boy” or “Shots”, 26, is wanted by the police for questioning in relation to murder of Darell Breedy which occurred on November 5 at North Ruimveldt, Georgetown.

Pitt’s last known addresses are ‘B’ Field Sophia, Greater Georgetown and Third Street Timehri, East Bank Demerara.

Breedy, 53, was shot and killed after two gunmen broke into his home and robbed him of $11,000 and his television.

Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of Terrence Pitt is asked to contact the police on telephone numbers 227-1611, 225-6940, 226-7065, 226-2870, 227-1149, 225-3650, 911 or the nearest police station.