Soldier shot on Linden-Soesdyke Highway

Police are on the hunt for two men who shot and injured a 30-year-old soldier on Tuesday night, at First Street, Kuru Kururu, Linden-Soesdyke Highway.

Injured is Taidell Methand, a Lance Corporal in the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) and a resident of Kuru Kururu, Linden-Soesdyke Highway.

Reports are that the shooting occurred at about 20:00h on Tuesday. According to Police, the GDF rank was standing at the corner of First Street, Kuru Kururu with a group of friends, when he received a phone call. As he walked across the road to speak to the person on the phone, two men clad in hoodies pounced on him.

Police noted that one of the suspects, who was armed with a handgun, fired a single shot, striking the soldier to his right-side chest.

The victim collapsed on the scene, and was taken to the Medical Unit at GDF’s Timehri Base.

He was subsequently referred to the Georgetown Hospital, where he remains a patient.

When investigators arrived on the scene, they were told by eyewitnesses that the solider ran about 60 to 70 feet after he was shot before collapsing.

The suspects then made their good escape on foot. Investigations are ongoing into the incident.