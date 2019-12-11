Soesdyke farmer accused of trafficking 2lbs cannabis granted bail

A 59-year-old farmer, who is accused of trafficking two pounds of cannabis, was on Tuesday released on G$200,000 bail when he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts on Tuesday.

Michael Melville, of Moblissa, Soesdyke-Linden Highway, appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan. He denied that on December 7, 2019, at Moblissa, Soesdyke-Linden Highway, he had in his possession 1113 grams (2lbs) of marijuana for the purpose of trafficking.

The Police prosecutor informed the court that at about 11:30h, Police, acting on information, went to the location where they met with Melville and another individual, who quickly made his good escape. According to the Prosecutor, the ranks then conducted a search and a quantity of cannabis was found at the back of the home on zinc. A further search was carried out and more marijuana was found in a haversack and in a bulky plastic bag. As such, Melville was then arrested and charged.

The Prosecutor objected to bail on the grounds of the prevalence of the offence and the penalty the charge attracts.

Melville was, however, released on G$200,000 bail. As a condition for bail, he was ordered to report at the Amelia’s Ward Police Station every Friday until the conclusion of the trial. The case will continue on January 16, 2020.