Sod turned for US$32.2M Hyatt Place Hotel at Providence

The construction of another internationally-branded hotel – Hyatt Place – will commence soon at Providence, East Bank Demerara, following a sod-turning ceremony this morning.

The Guyana Government has lauded this US$32.2 million investment that will boost the local tourism and hospitality sector at a time when the global industry is still facing the devastation caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The Hyatt Place hotel will be a 4-star hotel featuring 125 rooms and modern amenities such as meeting rooms, restaurants and bar, social lounge, fitness centre, spacious parking and also disability outfitted rooms.

Located at Providence, between Qualfon and Texila American University, the internationally-branded hotel will sit on 3 acres – part of a 5-acre parcel.

Speaking at the sod-turning ceremony Wednesday morning, Finance Minister Dr Ashni Singh pointed out that Guyana’s tourism potential has long been spoken of and now there is tangible evidence such as the construction of high-end hotels to reaffirm this.

Meanwhile, Tourism Minister Oneidge Walrond pointed out that this hotel will now bring up high-end rooms in the local hospitality sector to about 3,070 – added within just a few months.

The project is being undertaken by Trinidad-owned SIR Investments Guyana INC. and according it Chairman, Imtiaz Ahamad, Guyanese can expect to benefit from this initiative.

This is the third internationally-branded hotel that will be starting construction this year and according to government, more will come onstream to add to Guyana’s accommodation capacity.