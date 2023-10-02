Sod turned for $178.2M Magistrate’s Court at Anna Regina

The sod was today turned for the construction of a Magistrate’s Court at Anna Regina, Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam).

This groundbreaking project is set to revolutionise the judicial landscape of the region.

The building will house a courtroom, magistrates’ chambers, living quarters for a magistrate and a clerk of court, washroom facilities, parking facilities and a perimeter fence. The court will deal with cases arising from Pomeroon to Supenaam.

The contract was awarded to Satar Mohamed and Sons Construction and Hardware Supplies at the tune of $178.2 million and is expected to be completed within the next twelve months.

At the simple sod turning ceremony held at the construction site, opposite the newly constructed Police Headquarter in Anna Regina, Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandalall emphasised the government’s recognition of the need for a modern justice system in the region.

“Our government is committed to work together with the judiciary to ensure equal and easy access to justice to all the people in Guyana,” he expressed.

--- ---