Single father attempts suicide, gives poison to toddler

Police are investigating the alleged suicide attempt committed by a man who also attempted to kill his toddler.

The incident occurred during the wee hours of today along the East Coast of Demerara.

Police said the man ingested a poisonous substance who admitted to feeding same to his toddler.

Both their conditions are regarded as stable, while they remain in a medical facility under observation.

The man reportedly told police that with the recent death of his wife via suicide in February, he was burdened with the care of their offspring – all toddlers – and he could not cope.