Shop owner charged with murder after allegedly killing man in self defence

A 46-year-old shop owner of Wisrock Housing Scheme, Wismar, Linden Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice) was today charged with the murder of Mark Jacobus.

Troy Wharton was not required to plea to the indictable charge when he was hauled before the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court.

Police Prosecutor Shellon Daniels told the court that the accused told investigators that he attacked the now dead man, as he (victim) was armed with a gun and had fired a shot in his (accused) direction. The accused had also informed the police that the now dead man was trying to rob his shop.

Reports are that on May 31, 2019, at Kurubarang Landing, Potaro River, Jacobus was drinking at the shop owned by Wharton.

However, Jacobus proceeded to ask the shop owner for credit, which was refused. Reports are that Jacobus then allegedly tried to enter the shop by force, when the owner armed himself with a cutlass and dealt the man several chops about his body.

Jacobus was rushed to the hospital but he later succumbed to his injuries while receiving medical attention.

Wharton is being represented by Attorney-at-Law Trenton Lake who expressed surprise that his client was charged for murder instead of manslaughter.

Wharton was remanded to prison and his next court appearance is slated for June 14, 2019 at the Bartica Magistrate’s Court.