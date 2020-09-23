Security Supervisor arrested for shoplifting at Giftland Mall

A man is now in police custody after he attempted to shoplift at the Giftland Mall, Turkeyen, Greater Georgetown.

The incident occurred at around 11:43hrs on Tuesday.

The suspect, who is attached to a private security firm, went to a store in the mall and attempted to shoplift a pair of footwear valued at $21,000.

However, quick action by the mall’s security department resulted in the apprehension of the perpetrator.

Police Officers from the Turkeyen Police Station were then summoned to take over the matter.

When the cops arrived, the mall’s security officers advised them that the shoplifter had taken the merchandise and refused to pay for it. He was immediately taken into police custody, and was charged.

He is expected to appear in court on Friday, September 25th, 2020.