Security cameras facing Conference Centre illegal – Police tells Giftland Mall



Giftland Mall proprietor, Roy Beepat, said a member of the Guyana Police Force informed him that the security cameras facing the Arthur Chung Conference Centre are illegal and its positions would have to be altered.

The ACCC is currently housing containers of ballot boxes following the March 2 General and Regional Elections. The Giftland Mall is located next door to the ACCC at Lilliendaal, Greater Georgetown.

Beepat said his cameras were installed since the inception of the Mall and that he only added extra ones after receiving advice from his security experts in light of the Elections season.

In a statement he said, “The locations and focus on these cameras are based upon advice I received from Security Experts. In light of the dire circumstances that have ensued the March 2nd, 2020 elections which continues to prevail, my Security Experts have advised that I install additional cameras to enhance monitoring and the security of my premises.”

Beepat said he will not be altering the positions of his cameras.

“I have consulted with my attorneys-at-law in respect of the Police’s request, they have advised me that I have not violated any laws known to Guyana.”

According to Beepat, the security of his business, vendors, employees and visitors remains his top priority.