India underscores importance of credible, transparent electoral process

India on Thursday said it is closely following the developments related to elections in Guyana and asserted that it is important that the nation’s electoral processes are “credible and transparent”.

This is according to Mr Raveesh Kumar, spokesperson of India’s External Affairs Ministry.

“We are following the developments with respect to elections in Guyana closely. As a democracy itself, and a time tested friend of Guyana, India would underline that it is important that Guyana’s electoral processes are credible, fair and transparent,” he said in response to media queries.