Search at penitentiaries unearthed more contraband items

A joint operation conducted by 260 ranks of the Guyana Police Force and the Guyana Prison Service at the five penitentiaries have resulted in the discovery and seizure of a quantity of prohibited items.

some of the items discovered

The search conducted at Mazaruni, Timehri, New Amsterdam, Lusignan and Georgetown Prisons lasted from 5:50h to 12:30h on Monday.

More contraband items

The times found during the search are 21 cellphones, a sim card, a memory card, 61 lighters, 12 smoking utensils, four metal forks/spoons, 52 razor blades, six earpieces, several packets of cigarettes/bamboo, four phone adapters, a quantity of phone chargers, five pairs of scissors, a large quantity of improvised weapons, 12 bottles of fermented wine and three bottles of pepper sauce, a quantity of nails, six compasses, five pieces of broken mirrors, a quantity of stones, disposable razor sets, triple ‘A’ batteries and sand paper. In addition, 46 grams of cannabis was found.

Another portion of contraband items found

About two weeks ago, searches were conducted at the various prisons during which several contraband items were also found.

 

