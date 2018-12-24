Man arraigned with murder of Watooka youth

Twenty-two-year-old Michael Emmanuel was on Monday arraigned with the murder of Leonard Peters when he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court.

He was not required to plead to the indictable charge which stated that on December 21 at Lot 7 West Watooka, Linden, he murdered Peters also called ‘Lenny’.

The accused was unrepresented at the time of his appearance. It was reported that the now dead man was attending a social event where it is alleged that he “accidentally spilled alcohol” on the accused.

This incident, escalated into a physical confrontation between the two. Soon after the altercation, Peters was seen bleeding from the left side chest from what appeared to be a stab wound.

The injured man was rushed to the Linden Hospital Complex where he succumbed to his injuries while receiving medical attention. The suspect was arrested and charged for the murder.

Meanwhile, a post mortem performed on the body of Peters gave the cause of death as stab wound to chest and perforation of the lung. The autopsy was performed by Dr. Nehaul Singh on Monday.

Nevertheless, the accused is expected to make his next court appearance on January 8, 2019.