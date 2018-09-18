Schoolboy charged with murder of Annandale pensioner

Timothy Vanmaalson of Buxton, East Coast Demerara (CED), was today (Tuesday), charged with the murder of 72-year-old Krishnachand Dabee of Annandale, ECD, when he appeared at the Cove and John Magistrate Court before Magistrate Peter Hugh.

The now 16-year-old boy was not required to plea to the charge. He was remanded to jail until October 08 when the case will be called at the Vigilance Magistrate’s Court.

The Court session was not opened to the public.

The pensioner’s body was found at his home last month by his daughter after she failed to make contact with her father for an extended period of time.

There was a slight fracas at the court today. Vanmaalson turned 16 years old today.