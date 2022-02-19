Saudi Arabia Foreign Minister to visit today

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Member of the Council of the Ministers of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Adel bin Ahmed Al-Jubeir, will visit Guyana

on Saturday 19, February 2022.

Over the last eighteen months, Guyana and Saudi Arabia have intensified their

collaboration and continue to enjoy cordial and mutually beneficial relations.

The visit of the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs will therefore serve as an impetus for the further enhancement of relations between the two countries.

Only Tuesday, President Dr Irfaan Ali held a meeting with a visiting team from Saudi Arabia at the Marriott Hotel in Georgetown, following the opening day of the inaugural International Energy Conference and Expo Guyana, which was held in Georgetown.

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Energy H.R.H. Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, joined the meeting virtually.

The visiting delegation was led by the Arab nation’s Governor of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) Adeeb Al Aama.

Vice President Dr Bharrat Jagdeo; Minister of Natural Resources Vickram Bharrat; Foreign Secretary Robert Persaud; CEO of GO-INVEST Dr Peter Ramsaroop and Director of Projects at the Office of the President, Marcia Nadir-Sharma were also at the meeting.

Additionally, President Ali had met with His Highness Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud of Saudi Arabia on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in September 2021 during which they discussed partnership and collaboration in oil and gas, issues relating to COP26 and the development of a nuanced approach to a decarbonised world.

“We also discussed finding the right energy mix. We had an elaborate discussion on energy security and having the right energy mix that is sustainable for Guyana, Guyana’s transformative agenda and investment opportunities. As you know, these are new areas somewhat to say that we are pushing Guyana and the investment opportunities in Guyana. So, we had strong discussions on that. And also, His Highness committed to a team from Saudi Arabia visiting to discuss these areas, but importantly, to work with our technical people in relation to the Sovereign Wealth Fund. In addition to this strong socio-economic developmental issue, we discussed the issues of visas for a Guyanese hajj participant and the improved presence of Saudi Arabia in the CARICOM region,” President Ali had said.

Guyana established formal diplomatic relations with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on

February 22, 2012.