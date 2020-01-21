Sanitation worker crushed by garbage truck

A man who was contracted to perform services by a waste disposal company is now dead after he was crushed by a garbage truck (GBB 2689) at Covent Garden, East Bank Demerara on Tuesday.

Dead is 54-year-old Chatterpaul Kabir whose address up to the time of this post is unknown.

Based on information received, at about 10:45h, Kabir and his co-workers were working in the Covent Garden, East Bank Demerara (EBD). The now dead man’s colleagues were reportedly collecting garbage while he remained in the truck.

However, he disembarked unknowing to the driver and stood behind the truck. The 68-year-old driver started to reverse the vehicle through the street and it was this time, Kabir was run over by one of the back wheels.

His co-workers raised an alarm and it was only this time, the driver realized what had happened. He was taken into custody as police continue their investigations.

Kabir’s body is presently at Lyken’s Funeral Home awaiting a post mortem.