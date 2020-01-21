Pres. Granger completes medical evaluation in Cuba

President David Granger arrived in Havana on January 18, 2020 to undergo a scheduled medical evaluation which was completed yesterday.

The Team of Cuban Medical Specialists confirmed that the President’s medical examination shows that he has improved to the satisfaction of his doctors and that he is in good health.

The specialists iterated that the President responded very well to the treatment at CIMEQ in Cuba and that the Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma remains in remission.

President Granger will depart Havana today.