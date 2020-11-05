Rustom Dam, Belle West to undergo road repairs

Residents and commuters in Rustom Dam, Canal Number Two and Belle West can soon expect a greater quality of life as Government pursues the rehabilitation of roads in the Region Three communities.

This announcement was made by Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar during consultations there on Tuesday.

For Rustom Dam, Minister Indar said the road upgrade is a priority identified by Regional Chairman, Mr. Inshan Ayube, as it will benefit approximately 250 residents.

“The President wants us to make sure that we do work in every community as much as is practical, based on the resources we have,” Minister Indar stated.

Concerning traffic flow in Belle West, Minister Indar lauded the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) for the recent construction of a roundabout which is relieving congestion.

He added that while all the roads cannot be rehabilitated under the 2020 Emergency Budget, he would send engineers to conduct conditional surveys of those in dire need of repairs. These streets would then be included in the 2021 Budget for upgrades.

The Minister also pledged to swiftly relay matters related to low water pressure to Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Hon. Susan Rodrigues.

Additionally, Regional Vice Chairman, Mr. Omesh Satyanand said the RDC is committed to resolve other issues facing residents. He disclosed that the RDC, through assistance from the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority, has completed 90 per cent of drainage works in Canal Number Two.

“We are prepared for the rainy season here with regards to agriculture,” he said.

Community engagements will continue throughout the week as Minister Indar consults residents in Region Three on development projects and other concerns they may have.

Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Agriculture, Vickash Ramkissoon and other members of the RDC and Neighbourhood Democratic Council also participated in Tuesday’s community consultation.