Row over bicycle leads to death of unemployed man in Sophia- Police

Police say they are investigating the murder of Seon Harry, 26, of Block ‘E’ South Sophia, Greater Georgetown which occurred about 09:00h on Thursday at South Sophia, Squatting Area, Greater Georgetown.

The unemployed man was allegedly killed by a 31-year-old resident who has since been detained and is assisting with the police with their investigation.

According to Police PRO, Superintendent Jairam Ramlakhan, their i nvestigation revealed that on Wednesday evening the deceased borrowed the suspect’s bicycle and returned it sometime after midnight and that reportedly caused a brief but heated exchange of words.

On Thursday, Harry while reportedly armed with a cutlass, met the suspect on a dam and dealt him several chops about his body; in retaliation the suspect whipped out a knife and fatally stabbed his alleged attacker.

The suspect had to receive medical attention for his injuries.

Harry’s body is presently at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) mortuary awaiting a post-mortem examination.