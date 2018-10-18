Row over bicycle leads to death of unemployed man in Sophia- Police

Police say they are investigating the murder of Seon Harry, 26, of Block ‘E’ South Sophia, Greater Georgetown which occurred about 09:00h on Thursday at South Sophia, Squatting Area, Greater Georgetown.
The unemployed man was allegedly killed by a 31-year-old resident who has since been detained and is assisting with the police with their investigation.
According to Police PRO, Superintendent Jairam Ramlakhan, their investigation revealed that on Wednesday evening the deceased borrowed the suspect’s bicycle and returned it sometime after midnight and that reportedly caused a brief but heated exchange of words.
On Thursday, Harry while reportedly armed with a cutlass, met the suspect on a dam and dealt him several chops about his body; in retaliation the suspect whipped out a knife and fatally stabbed his alleged attacker.
The suspect had to receive medical attention for his injuries.
Harry’s body is presently at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) mortuary awaiting a post-mortem examination.