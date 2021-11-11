Robbery victims, single mothers among beneficiaries of Govt’s hamper distribution exercise

While it may not seem like a lot, the hampers being distributed by the Guyana Govenrment come as a great relief for single mothers, elderly persons, and even those who were robbed of all their earnings.

On Wednesday, vulnerable persons in Port Mourant, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) got to meet with officials from the Human Services and Social Security Ministry to have their concerns addressed. Leading the delegation was subject Minister Dr Vindhya Persaud.

In addition, some 250 households benefitted from the distribution of care hampers which included groceries and toiletries.

In June this year, sections of Port Mourant were significantly flooded and many have not yet recovered from the losses suffered.

Moreover, the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic have not spared the residents of this area, many of whom have found themselves in the employment bracket and battling the rising cost of living.

One such person is Clairese Haywood, a single mother of two living at Ankerville, Port Mourant. She explained that the father of her five-year-old and eight-month-old baby left eight months ago to work in the interior and has not returned.

“It is very difficult to manage with the kids. Sometimes I get work by my friend and sometimes I don’t. I am really punishing,” the single mother lamented.

Haywood said she only gets to work some weeks as a domestic helper and when she does, it is only two days per week.

An elderly woman from the same community told this publication that she is grateful for the hamper, since she and her husband were robbed of all their money few weeks ago.

“Is me and me husband living. Both of us is pensioners and things hard. Two weeks back, they break in our house and carry away all our money. So, I am very thankful for this hamper,” she expressed.

Rayon De Haart, another resident, was very happy with the visit. “I feel really glad for this hamper because right now me and my family punishing a lot. We lost a lot of things in the flooding so thank God the Government come today and meet with us and share a little groceries with us so we can rally out for a couple weeks,” he expressed.

The hamper drive is being conducted in all regions across the country.